Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.91 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

