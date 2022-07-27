Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

