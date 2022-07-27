Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.63 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

