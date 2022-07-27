Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $44,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NUE opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.