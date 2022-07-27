Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $44,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Nucor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

