Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.