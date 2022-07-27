Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,487. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

