Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in July

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Computer Services worth $42,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Services Price Performance

Shares of CSVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 106,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Computer Services Dividend Announcement

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.58%.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

