Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.94%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

