Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0936

Conceal (CCX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,738.66 or 1.00081855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00207697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00239336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00109655 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,476,175 coins and its circulating supply is 12,669,363 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

