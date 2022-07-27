Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

