Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
