CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

