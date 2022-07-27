Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$2.19-2.24 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.