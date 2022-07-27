Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Corning by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

