Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,036 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 4.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $27,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after buying an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

CTVA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 25,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

