CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

