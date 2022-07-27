Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.73 and a 200 day moving average of $513.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

