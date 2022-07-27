Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 5.5%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 2,712.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

