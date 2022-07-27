Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Raised to $31.50

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cowen to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVLG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,924. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.