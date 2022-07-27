CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

