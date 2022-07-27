CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
