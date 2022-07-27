Credit Suisse Group Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. 53,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,021. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

