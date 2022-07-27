Credit Suisse Group Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.
3M Price Performance
3M stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. 53,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,021. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.
Insider Activity at 3M
In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
