CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 2,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 19.26%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

