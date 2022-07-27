Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

