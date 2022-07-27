Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $586.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.74 and its 200 day moving average is $607.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

