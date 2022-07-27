Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 9,661 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

