Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 252,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.53.

NYSE MCD opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.66. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

