Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

