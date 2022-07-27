Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

