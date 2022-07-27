Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 30,455 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 275,668 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SMFG opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.