Criteo (CRTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Criteo Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

