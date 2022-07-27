Criteo (CRTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Criteo Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
