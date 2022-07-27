Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

