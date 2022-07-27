Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.