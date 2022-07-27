Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Crown stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. 17,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,545. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

