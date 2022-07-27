Crust Shadow Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $1.17 million and $7,636.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.21 or 0.99984699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

