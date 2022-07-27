Crypto Kombat Price Up 14% Over Last Week (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00017319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 14% against the dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $39,728.98 and approximately $270.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016510 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032025 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
