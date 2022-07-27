Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded down 90.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $2,291.96 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 91.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

