CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

CTS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after buying an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

