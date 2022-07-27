Cubiex Trading Down 5.5% This Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $70,050.40 and $29.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com.
Cubiex Coin Trading
