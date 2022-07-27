Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Dai has a market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.20 or 1.00001038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,345,095,100 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

