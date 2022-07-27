Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 130,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

