DAOventures (DVD) Price Down 5% This Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. DAOventures has a market cap of $149,073.08 and approximately $197.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 5% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

