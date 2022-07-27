Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.57.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

MSCI stock opened at $442.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

