Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

