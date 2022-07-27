Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

