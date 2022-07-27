Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

