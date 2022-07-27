DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $49,418.36 and $63.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

