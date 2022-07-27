Deeper Network Market Capitalization Tops $29.46 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $998,668.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

