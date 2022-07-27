DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,964.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $26,964.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

