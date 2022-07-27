DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,964.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $26,964.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Coin Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.
DEEPSPACE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.