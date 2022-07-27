Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,114 shares of company stock valued at $294,613 over the last ninety days. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

