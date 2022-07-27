Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

